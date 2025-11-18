The first leg of the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden will feature No. 12 Kentucky facing No. 17 Michigan State. The last meetings between the programs came in 2022, when Michigan State defeated Kentucky 86-77. The Spartans have won five of the last eight matchups against the Wildcats.

Michigan State enters this game 3-0 with wins over Colgate, Arkansas and San Jose State. The Spartans have one of the best nonconference wins of any team -- a 69-66 victory over John Calipari's Razorbacks -- and have a chance to add another marquee win against the Wildcats this week.

Kentucky has also been tested early. The Wildcats lost to in-state rival Louisville earlier this month in a rare November meeting between the programs. Kentucky bounced back days later with a blowout win over Eastern Illinois to improve to 3-1 in Mark Pope's second season at his alma mater.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Kentucky's matchup with Michigan State on Tuesday.

Where to watch Kentucky vs. Michigan State live

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Kentucky vs. Michigan State: Need to know

How does Kentucky respond after last week: After the loss against Louisville, Pope was honest about his team's performance. He said it was "out of character." Days later, after his team's win over Eastern Illinois, Pope was even more honest. He said that for his players, "this is just a learning curve," and he wishes he were "further ahead" with his team. After making statements like that, it will be very interesting to see how Pope's team responds with playing a big-time game against Michigan State.



Keep an eye on Michigan State's Coen Carr: One player in particular to keep an eye on in his game is Carr. The Michigan State forward has produced some of the best dunks you will ever see at the college level and is a human highlight reel. Carr had started just one game in each of his first two seasons at MSU. This year, he has been in the starting lineup in all three games and has posted career bests in almost every statistical category. He is the X-factor in this game.

Kentucky's guard situation: It's no secret that Kentucky hit the transfer portal hard this past offseason. Part of that loaded transfer class included former Pitt star point guard Jaland Lowe, who is out for an unclear amount of time after suffering another shoulder injury. With Lowe out, look for star Otega Oweh to produce more. The preseason All-American by CBS Sports has gotten off to a slow start to the season by his standards. Oweh will need to be at his best for Kentucky to win this game.

Kentucky vs. Michigan State prediction, picks

This will be one of the best games of the season. After not playing at their best against Louisville, I expect the Wildcats to bounce back in a big way against Michigan State. My other prediction is that this is the game that Oweh gets going and shows why he was a preseason All-American selection. Kentucky wins and covers at Madison Square Garden. Pick: Kentucky -5.5

