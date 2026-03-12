A second-round matchup in the 2026 SEC Tournament will pit the #8 Missouri Tigers against the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday. Mizzou (20-11, 10-8 SEC) is coming off back-to-back defeats, most recently falling to Arkansas in overtime, 88-84. UK (20-12, 10-8 SEC) saw a two-game skid come to an end with a SEC Tournament first round win over LSU, 87-82, on Wednesday. The winner of this matchup will then face top-seeded Florida in the SEC Tournament 2026 quarterfinals on Friday.

Tipoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Tigers won the lone regular season matchup, 73-68. The Wildcats are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 148.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Missouri picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Missouri vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Kentucky vs. Missouri:

Missouri vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri vs. Kentucky over/under: 148.5 points Missouri vs. Kentucky money line: Kentucky -162, Missouri +136 Missouri vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine Missouri vs. Kentucky streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Kentucky vs. Missouri predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Missouri vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (148.5 points). Kentucky has seen three of its last four games go over, including Wednesday's SEC Tournament win over LSU. Also, this O/U is in UK's sweet spot for hitting the Over as the total has been eclipsed in all three Wildcats games in which the O/U was in between 146 and 151

As for Mizzou, its offense can get stifled on the road, but it is much more potent in home/neutral-site contests, as Missouri's games have gone over in five of their last six in these locations. Both teams possess offenses far ahead of their defenses, with UK ranking 64th in scoring but 188th in points allowed, while Mizzou is 90th in scoring but 223rd in points given up. The model projects the Over to hit by nearly double-digits as the total is surpassed in 75% of simulations.

How to make Missouri vs. Kentucky picks

The model also says one side of the spread has all of the value.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Mizzou, and which side of the spread has all of the value?