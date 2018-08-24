Kentucky non-conference 2018-19 schedule: Kansas presents Wildcats' toughest non-SEC game

Kentucky won't have to wait long for its first big test of the 2018-19 season.

After romping all four of its opponents by an average margin of 29 points in an exhibition tour in the Bahamas, UK will start its regular season on Nov. 6 against Duke -- the No. 3 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The feature matchup will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as part of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. It's the headliner of a doubleheader deluxe that will also feature a Kansas-Michigan State showdown.

Beyond the Wildcats' obvious big game battle on Nov. 6 against Duke, their non-conference schedule is mostly back-loaded with bluebloods. Let's take a look at Kentucky's entire 2018-19 non-conference schedule:

A rivalry game against Louisville on Dec. 29 for the first time under Chris Mack will be a doozy, but without question, the three must-watch non-conference games for UK are the three blueblood battles slated to go down against UNC, Duke and Kansas. In order of least to most challenging, let's take an early mini-stroll into preview mode for each.

3. North Carolina



Dec. 22 in the CBS Sports Classic

2017-18 record: 26-11

Coach: Roy Williams

Outlook: North Carolina underwent some major roster turnover this offseason. Losing mainstays Theo Pinson and Joel Berry will hurt, but back in 2018 is potential First-Team All-American Luke Maye and a capable sidekick in Cameron Johnson. Their return -- coupled with the arrival of heralded recruits Nassir Little and Coby White -- makes for a top-10 team that will present a formidable challenge for Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic.

2. Duke

Nov. 6 at Indianapolis in Champions Classic



2017-18 record: 29-8

Coach: Mike Krzyzewski

Outlook: Duke lost its entire starting lineup from a season ago ... and is still one of the top teams entering 2018. That's a testament to the level at which Coach K is recruiting. Behind No. 1 recruit R.J. Barrett, super-dunker Zion Williamson and a formidable, young ball-handler in Tre Jones, the Blue Devils lack for experience but make up for it with sheer talent. This will be a big challenge for both Duke and Kentucky to open up the season.

1. Kansas



Jan. 26 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

2017-18 record: 31-8

Coach: Bill Self

Outlook: Who will be the best team in college basketball this season? That's the question Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander posed to more than 100 coaches in our annual Candid Coaches series this week. And 38 percent in total placed their vote in favor of Kansas -- 20 percent more than Kentucky, and 23 percent more than Duke, which finished second and third, respectively.

Kansas boasts former Memphis star Dedric Lawson, who has National Player of the Year potential, as well as productive big man Udoka Azubuike. Their presence alongside five-star freshmen Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson will be a boon to a team that is the overwhelming coaches favorite to be the best team in the sport this season.