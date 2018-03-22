Kentucky reaching the Final Four could be the greatest coaching job of John Calipari's career

In his more than a quarter century as a collegiate coach, John Calipari has taken a UMass team to a Final Four, a Memphis team to a Final Four and four Kentucky teams to a Final Four. He won a national championship in 2012. He came two games away from college basketball's first 40-0 season in 2015. He's been the Naismith College Coach of the Year three times, and in 2015 he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

And yet I say this without hesitation:

If this Kentucky team makes the Final Four, we will have just witnessed the single greatest coaching job of Calipari's career.

I remember making an appearance on a Lexington, Ky. radio station in early February, barely more than a month ago. Big Blue Nation was in an emotional free fall. A talented Kentucky team – the youngest team in college basketball, likely one of the youngest teams in college basketball history, but a team with high expectations since being ranked fifth in the preseason poll – was in the midst of a four-game losing streak. It was the first time Calipari had suffered such a long losing streak since early in his tenure at Memphis. Kentucky appeared primed for an eight-seed or nine-seed in the NCAA tournament, although if the free fall continued, an NIT appearance was not out of the question. Kentucky fans had had it up to here with this team. They didn't play hard; they seemed to only be in this thing for themselves; they couldn't make an outside shot to save their lives. The radio hosts even questioned Kentucky's embrace of the one-and-done rule. What was the point of a fan base emotionally investing in a group of freshman like this who'd be gone to the NBA in a couple months anyway?

I spent a half-hour on Kentucky radio that day, and it often seemed like a therapy session. I spoke about how it didn't seem like Calipari had reached this group, had created a team ethic of unselfishness and cohesion like his other more successful Kentucky teams. I spoke about how this was the definition of first-world basketball problems; 95 percent of basketball programs in the nation would kill to be going through this "down time." I spoke about how this Kentucky team had a lot of dudes, but they didn't have That Dude, the one guy you could count on to get you a bucket when you needed it; Kevin Knox was cast as That Dude, but he always struck me more as a perfect second option for a really good team. I spoke about how this could be a blessing in disguise for Calipari; if this team underachieved, perhaps a few extra players could stick around for the 2018-19 season, and everyone knows Calipari is at his best when he's got a handful of older players who've been through the ringer with him before.

And I specifically pinpointed one player who I believed should stick around, and could make a world of difference for next year's team: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the long and athletic Canadian point guard who was the least highly-regarded and the only non-McDonald's All-American in this recruiting class but who'd suddenly got some NBA draft buzz. I thought Gilgeous-Alexander seemed like a dynamite prospect, but someone who could use an extra year of seasoning and bulking up at the collegiate level. Do that, I said, and Gilgeous-Alexander could be Kentucky's leader next season and become a mid-lottery pick.

I can't believe where this team stands today. And my sense is that Kentucky fans can't either.

Kentucky is on a roll. The Wildcats are 9-1 since that four-game losing streak. A five-seed in the NCAA tournament felt to far underestimate this team's current state. On Selection Sunday, Calipari complained about Kentucky's draw, which is something he usually does on Selection Sundays, except in this case he was 100 percent correct. The South region was a monster: Four of the seven major-conference tournament champions were in that region. So was the No. 1 overall seed, Virginia, whose historically good defense seemed destined to choke out Kentucky in the Sweet Sixteen. That is, if Kentucky could make it past a four-seeded Arizona team in the second round – a team that looked unbelievable in the Pac-12 tournament title game, with Deandre Ayton looking like a man playing among boys.

And then, after a rollercoaster season in Lexington, came a bit of luck.

The region blew up. All of the top four seeds in the region – Virginia, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Arizona – lost before the Sweet Sixteen. And while no path from the Sweet Sixteen to the Final Four should be considered easy, Kentucky's path certainly looks like the easiest path they could have imagined.

And most surprisingly, Gilgeous-Alexander has become That Dude. In the past 10 games, he has turned himself into what feels like a certain 2018 lottery pick, averaging 18.1 points, 6.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He's shooting a remarkable (and unsustainable) 52.4 percent from three.

Suddenly, a team where the pieces never seemed to fit together feels on a collision course for Calipari's first Final Four since 2015. What stands between the Wildcats and a trip to San Antonio is a Kansas State team that's ranked 39th in KenPom, and one of two Cinderellas: Nevada (23rd) or Loyola Chicago (35th).

"We were just so young that it took time," Calipari said. "And you're trying to land the plane before you run out of runway."

If this team does make a Final Four, some people will put an asterisk next to it: Yeah, but their path to the Final Four was cleared out. Calipari always had the talent, they'll say, and for four months, his talent underachieved; his achievement this season was as simple as luck.

These people are dumb.

Winning four games in a row in March is really, really hard. Going 11-1 in February and March, which is what this team will be if they head to the Final Four, is really, really hard. The degree of difficulty ramps up even more when a team plays like Kentucky did for the first four months of the season, like a team without a leader, a team without a binding force.

And yet here they are, two games away from what a little bit more than a month ago felt like a pipe dream. A little more than a month ago, Kentucky fans seemed primed to flush away this season and start anew.

A Final Four for this Kentucky team would not just be the best coaching job of Calipari's career. It would be a validation for what he's done in his nine seasons at Kentucky: That going all in on this one-and-done system is much harder than it looks. When Calipari's system works, it works through chaos developing into cohesion. No coach in basketball history is better at creating chemistry in a short period of time than Calipari. When it works, it's a thing of beauty.