Robert Wright III, the No. 6 overall prospect and the top-ranked point guard available in the portal, is returning to BYU, CBS Sports reported on Wednesday. Wright was viewed as a top target for Kentucky after taking a visit to the school earlier this week.

Instead, Kentucky coach Mark Pope and company are on the outside looking in on landing one of the best players available. Wright was coming off a breakout season at BYU after averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds. Wright was one of a handful of truly game-changing players available in the transfer portal, making him a logical fit with any program.

Kentucky is essentially retooling its roster from the ground up. Several players from last year's team, including Collin Chandler, Andrija Jelavic, Denzel Aberdeen, Mouhamed Dioubate, Brandon Garrison, Jasper Johnson and Jaland Lowe, have already entered the transfer portal.

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Kentucky's leading scorer from last season, Otega Oweh, is out of eligibility. Jayden Quaintance, the most high-profile player from last season's roster, is entering the NBA Draft after appearing in just four games total for the Wildcats this season. For those counting at home, nine of Kentucky's 12 leading scorers won't be on the roster next season.

So, what's next for Kentucky after failing to land Wright? All eyes turn to (no surprise) the transfer portal once again.

Who is returning and who is Kentucky targeting next?

Kentucky had one of the highest-priced rosters in the sport last season. It massively underachieved after losing to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. A reset was necessary to balance out the roster with players who fit Pope's system. Landing Wright would've been a game-changing addition, but Kentucky has no time to dwell on not landing him because the transfer portal moves quickly.

Kentucky is in the mix to land Washington transfer Zoom Diallo, who is coming off a season in which he averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He would be the starting point guard if Kentucky lands him. Diallo was the first player to visit Kentucky last week, but he left without committing to the school. Diallo is the No. 26 overall player in the 247Sports transfer rankings.

Another player still in the mix for Kentucky is Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman. The former five-star recruit is the No. 15-ranked player, according to 247Sports. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23 games. Landing him would mean Kentucky would have its starting power forward.

While those transfers remain undecided, Kentucky will have two players from last year's roster returning: Kam Williams and Trent Noah. Williams started seven games last season after transferring in from Tulane, while Noah was a deep bench piece and averaged 10.6 minutes per game.

The most important retention piece Pope would have is center Malachi Moreno. He started 30 games last season and showed real promise, averaging 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Moreno announced he would be entering the 2026 NBA Draft, but left the door open to return to school.

Two important dates to know for Kentucky: the transfer portal closes on April 21, and the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is May 28 to maintain college eligibility. While the transfer portal will be the primary roster-building tool Kentucky uses to build out its 2026-27 roster, the Wildcats are still in the mix to make a major splash from the high school recruiting ranks.

Tyran Stokes could make or break Kentucky's offseason

Expectations for the 2026 high school recruiting class should be tempered after this past season's freshman class was one of the best in college basketball history. There isn't the blue-chip talent in this year's high school class like there was last year. Still, some players could swing the outcome for their respective teams this season.

One of those players is Stokes, the top-ranked player from the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports. Stokes has yet to pledge a commitment to a school, and a timeline for a decision is unclear.

Stokes visited the school earlier this week. For all intents and purposes, it's been a two-horse race between Kentucky and Kansas for weeks. Oregon is also in the mix, but all eyes are on Kansas and Kentucky to see who lands the top-ranked player in the class.

However, recent developments could tip the scales in favor of Kansas. Jason Hart, who left Pope's staff to join SMU, was the primary recruiter for Stokes when he was an assistant coach at Kentucky. Also, after retirement rumors for Kansas coach Bill Self circulated immediately after the season ended, he announced his return for at least one more season.

After former Kentucky coach John Calipari primarily built his roster year over year by landing blue-chip high school talent, an emphasis has shifted since Pope took over to build the roster via the transfer portal. Kentucky and Pope aren't alone, but it's still a massive shift.

If Stokes lands at Kentucky, it would be a game-changing addition for Pope. It would also be the best NBA Draft prospect he's had since taking over his alma mater. Kentucky is going all-in on Stokes as far as high school prospects go. The Wildcats have just one commit in their 2026 recruiting class. That would be four-star guard Mason Williams, the son of former NBA star Mo Williams, who joined Kentucky's staff days after his son committed.

After missing out on Wright, all eyes are on what Kentucky does next. The transfer portal has been open for just over one week, and there is still plenty of time for Kentucky to get this right and build a championship-level roster.

Considering that Kentucky's in-state rival, Louisville, has had no trouble landing its top transfer portal targets this offseason, missing out on Stokes and other top transfer portal prospects would ramp up the drama in Lexington ahead of what should be a make-or-break season for Pope.