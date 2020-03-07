Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans to miss Saturday's game vs. Florida due to personal reasons
John Calipari says Hagans is stepping away but hopes to have his guard back at 100% for the postseason
Kentucky starting point guard Ashton Hagans will miss Saturday's game against Florida due to personal reasons, coach John Calipari announced Saturday morning. Hagans, a sophomore has started 29 games for the No. 6 Wildcats this season.
"Ashton did not make the trip with us to Florida," Calipari said. "He and I met a couple days ago and he asked to step away for a couple days for personal reasons. I support his decision. We are going to need him at 100% for the postseason."
Hagans played just 26 minutes in Kentucky's home loss to Tennessee earlier this week and reportedly had an argument with Calipari in the second half, at one point refusing to check back into the game, according to 247Sports. Calipari initially brushed off the incident in the postgame press conference.
"Heat of the moment, some of that stuff," he said. "When you coach young kids, this is what pops out sometimes."
Kentucky -- a projected No. 4 seed in Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology -- had won eight-straight before falling the Vols 81-73 earlier in the week. It faces the Gators on the road at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and CBS All-Access. With Hagans out, freshman Tyrese Maxey will take on the full-time role as point guard.
