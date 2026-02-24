The Kentucky Wildcats look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC matchup on Tuesday night. Kentucky is coming off a 75-74 loss at Auburn on Saturday, while South Carolina downed Mississippi State 97-89 that same day. The Wildcats (17-10, 8-6 SEC), who are tied for sixth in the conference, are 3-5 on the road this season. The Gamecocks (12-15, 3-11 SEC), who are tied for 13th in the league, are 11-6 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 55-15, including 21-10 at Columbia. Kentucky is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Kentucky vs. South Carolina odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any South Carolina vs. Kentucky picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Kentucky vs. South Carolina 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for South Carolina vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. South Carolina spread: Kentucky -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky vs. South Carolina over/under: 150.5 points Kentucky vs. South Carolina money line: Kentucky -307, South Carolina +245 Kentucky vs. South Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine Kentucky vs. South Carolina streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 matchups between the schools. The Over has hit in four of the past six Kentucky games and five of the last nine South Carolina games.

The model projects the Wildcats to have three players score 10.3 points or more, including Otega Oweh's projected 21.1 points. The Gamecocks are projected to have three players score 11.8 or more points, led by Meechie Johnson Jr., who is projected to score 18.4 points. The model is projecting 155 combined points as the Over clears in nearly 70% of simulations.

How to make South Carolina vs. Kentucky picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time.

The model has simulated this game 10,000 times.