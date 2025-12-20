Rick Pitino takes on the program he coached for eight years when the No. 22 St. John's Red Storm face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in the 2025 CBS Sports Classic. Pitino led Kentucky from 1989 to 1997, taking the Wildcats to six NCAA Tournaments and winning it all in 1996. This year, Kentucky is off to a slower 7-4 start, but is coming off a strong win over Indiana. St. John's, meanwhile, is 7-3 overall and 1-2 against the SEC -- losing to Auburn and Alabama, but beating Ole Miss.

Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Red Storm are 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 155.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. St. John's odds. Before making any St. John's vs. Kentucky picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -2.5 Kentucky vs. St. John's over/under: 155.5 points Kentucky vs. St. John's money line: St. John's -165, Kentucky +138 Kentucky vs. St. John's picks: See picks at SportsLine Kentucky vs. St. John's streaming: Paramount+ (get a free 7-day trial)

After simulating this matchup 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (155.5 points). Both teams average well over 80 points per game with Kentucky averaging 84.3 and St. John's averaging 87.9. Both teams shoot 48% from the field.

The model projects that St. John's Bryce Hopkins, who began his career at Kentucky, leads the way in scoring for St. John's with 12.5 points in the simulations. The Wildcats are paced by veteran Otega Oweh, who is projected to score 13.1 points. The teams combine for 159 points as the Over hits well over 50% of the time.

