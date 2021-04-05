Kentucky is losing another starter from its roster last season after point guard Devin Askew, a freshman who made 20 starts in 25 games, announced Monday he will continue his college career elsewhere. Askew is a former four-star recruit who was once the consensus No. 1 point guard in the country before reclassifying from 2021's recruiting class to the 2020 recruiting class.

"I am thankful for the opportunity I had to play basketball at the University of Kentucky," Askew said. "I am also thankful for the coaching staff as they provided an experience that contributed to my development in this game I love. My teammates will be my friends forever and I appreciate how they pushed me day in and day out to get better."

Askew led Kentucky in assists in a team-high 16 games during his freshman season. He finished the year averaging 6.5 points and 2.9 assists per game and led the team shooting 80.6% from the free throw line.

"This is the part of the business I hate," Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a release. "I wish I could coach every kid for four years, but I have to respect Devin's decision and I do. I will always be here to help him. My hope – and I told him this – is that he takes the fight he learned here with him wherever he goes. He was a great teammate and improved in so many ways as the season wore on. I will be rooting for Devin as he takes this next step."

Askew joins former top-30 recruits Terrence Clarke, Isaiah Jackson and BJ Boston, all of whom have declared for the NBA Draft, as notable outgoing players from last season's roster. But Kentucky is rebuilding this offseason with two talented transfers on the way in Kellen Grady and Oscar Tshiebwe and three top-40 incoming recruits -- led by five-star Daimion Collins -- also set to join the roster next season.