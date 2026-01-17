SEC powers meet on Saturday as the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers host the Kentucky Wildcats. Both teams had dramatic mid-week victories and are looking to turn the corner as SEC heats up after starting 2-2 in the conference. Tennessee is 12-5 overall, while Kentucky is 11-6 on the season. The Wildcats swept the regular-season series last year, but the Vols avenged those losses with a 78-65 win in the 2025 Sweet 16.

Tipoff is at noon ET from Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 146.5, up a point from the opening line. Before making any Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 11 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Kentucky vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread: Tennessee -6.5 Tennessee vs. Kentucky over/under: 146.5 points Tennessee vs. Kentucky money line: Tennessee -291, Kentucky +232 Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Kentucky streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks

After simulating Tennessee vs. Kentucky 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (146.5 points). Five straight Tennessee games have cleared the total, and Tennessee is 11-6 to the Over on the season. Three of the past five Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchups have led to at least 148 combined points as well.

SportsLine's model is projecting that four players score in double figures with Ja'Kobi Gillespie (19.2 points) leading the way for Tennessee and Otega Oweh (17.2 points) pacing Kentucky. The teams combine for 154 total points as the Over hits 68% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.