Kentucky rallied from a 17-point deficit to stun No. 24 Tennessee 80-78 on the road Saturday, as the Wildcats completed their third straight double-digit comeback in SEC play.

Just as they did at LSU on Wednesday — when Kentucky rolled from 18 down to win at the buzzer — veteran guards Denzel Aberdeen and Otega Oweh led the charge against the Volunteers.

Oweh's transition dunk with 34 seconds left gave UK (12-6, 3-2 SEC) its first lead of the game at 78-77 and prolonged a dreadful finishing stretch for the Volunteers (12-6, 2-3), who did not make a basket from the field over the final 5:38.

The senior guard finished with 10 points and two steals in the second half. Aberdeen scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half including seven straight to open the second half as Kentucky narrowed a 13-point deficit to eight. While Kentucky's comeback win over Tennessee bore some uncanny resemblance to its wins over LSU and Mississippi State, which also required big rallies, it illuminated the play of some different characters.

Mo Dioubate came off the bench to play 27 minutes, which is more than he logged in the last two games combined. The physical Alabama transfer provided some desperately needed toughness on the glass for UK after the Wildcats grabbed just one offensive rebound in the first half.

With Dioubate playing all but three minutes in the second half, UK grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, which it converted into 17 points. Consequently, Kentucky attempted 36 shots in the second half compared to just 22 for Tennessee. Freshman guard Jasper Johnson also added 12 points for Kentucky.