Kentucky is set to hire BYU coach Mark Pope to become its next men's basketball coach, sources told CBS Sports. The two sides quickly engaged on Thursday afternoon, in the hours after Baylor's Scott Drew and UConn's Dan Hurley both turned down Kentucky's overtures. Barring an unforeseen event that changes plans, Kentucky is pacing toward getting an agreement on paper with Pope before the end of Thursday night, a source said.

Pope has been offered a five-year deal at an average of $5.5 million per season, before incentives, sources said. Pope is poised to replace John Calipari, who on Tuesday officially left for Arkansas after 15 years in Lexington.

Pope is a Kentucky alumnus. He played on the famed 1995-96 championship team and has long coveted an opportunity to one day return to his alma mater. He has nine years of head coaching experience: four at Utah Valley, the past five at BYU. His career record is 187-108, with a 110-52 mark at BYU. Pope is 0-2 all time in the NCAA Tournament. He guided the Cougars to a No. 6 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament but fell in the first round to Duquesne.

Pope won out over other hot names, including Billy Donovan and Rick Pitino. Sources told CBS Sports that, despite those two coaches being attached to Kentucky as potential candidates, neither were aggressively pursued by UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart.



He is a high-energy hire who had the backing and support of some former players, in addition to being Barnhart's favored choice in his secondary candidate list. Pope's BYU teams finished top-20 at KenPom in three of his five seasons there. He overhauled his roster strategy and offensive philosophy this past season, which led to 23 wins and a top-15 offense in college basketball. For Pope, it's a true dream job situation.

Pope would join Joe B. Hall as the only men's basketball coaches -- dating back to Adolph Rupp in 1930 -- to play for Kentucky and go on to coach the program.