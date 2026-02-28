The No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores meet the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in a battle in the SEC. Vanderbilt (22-6, 9-6 SEC) is coming off an 88-80 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday, snapping a two-game losing streak. Kentucky (18-10, 9-6SEC ) ended a three-game losing streak with a 72-63 win over South Carolina on the road. The teams have met once already in conference play this season. Vanderbilt won 80-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Tyler Tanner led the Commodores with 19 points. Vanderbilt is currently ranked 13th via KenPom.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5.

Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Vanderbilt vs Kentucky:

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky spread: Kentucky -1.5
Vanderbilt vs Kentucky over/under: 155.5 points
Vanderbilt vs Kentucky money line: Kentucky -118, Vanderbilt -102

Top Vanderbilt vs Kentucky predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (155.5 points). The Commodores are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against Kentucky. The Commodores are also 1-16 straight-up in their last 17 games when playing on the road against the Wildcats.

The model projects the Commodores to have six players to score 10.6, including Duke Miles at 16.5 points. The model projects the Wildcats to have three players to score 10.8 points or more, including Otega Oweh at 24.1 points scored. The model is projecting 162 combined points, making the Over the value play.

