Kentucky vs. Alabama odds, line: 2019 SEC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

No. 10 seed Alabama is looking for its second win of the season against second-seeded Kentucky when they meet in a 2019 SEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup Friday. The Crimson Tide (18-14) rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat Ole Miss in a first-round matchup Thursday, while the fourth-ranked Wildcats (26-5) had a bye. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Wildcats are favored by 11.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Alabama odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 136.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Alabama picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 SEC Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered conference championship week on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Kentucky vs. Alabama. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that Kentucky, which tied with Tennessee for second in the conference at 15-3, has dominated the series, winning 10 of 11 and 17 of 20. This is the 11th consecutive season the Wildcats have recorded 20-plus wins and their 29th consecutive winning season. Kentucky is a lock to make its sixth straight NCAA Tournament.

Freshman guard Tyler Herro (14.2 ppg) has been on fire. He dropped in 29 against Arkansas three weeks ago and is shooting 94 percent from the free-throw line. Sophomore forward P.J. Washington (14.9 ppg) has been a steady force, while forward Reid Travis (knee) is also expected back after missing the last five games.

But just because the Wildcats have dominated the series doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Alabama spread in the 2019 SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Alabama beat Kentucky 77-75 in January snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series. The Crimson Tide are led by freshman guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13.9 ppg), who has had five 20-point games during the season, including a season-high 24 against Georgia and Wichita State.

Senior forward Donta Hall (10.6) was a big factor in Alabama's win over Kentucky, scoring 11 points. Junior Tevin Mack (9 ppg) has been red hot and had 22 against the Wildcats in the first meeting.

So who wins Alabama vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Kentucky spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.