Kentucky vs. Alabama odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 11 predictions from proven computer model

An SEC battle helps get the Saturday college basketball schedule underway when the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-6) travel to Rupp Arena to take on the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (11-3) at noon ET. Kentucky is 2-0 in SEC play, while Alabama is 1-1. The Wildcats are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Alabama odds, up a point from the opening line, with the over-under for total points set at 153.

The model has considered that the Wildcats had a tough start to the season by their lofty standards, but seem to have stabilized in recent weeks. Kentucky had a shocking loss against Evansville in their third game of the season, and also took back-to-back losses against Utah and Ohio State in December. But since that two-game skid, the Wildcats knocked off in-state rival and then-No. 3 Louisville before starting SEC play with consecutive wins and covers over Missouri and Georgia.

John Calipari's squad is loaded with young talent, as always, and guard Tyrese Maxey might be the best of the bunch. The possible 2020 NBA Draft lottery pick is averaging 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, and he's coming off one of his more complete efforts of the season when he posted 17 points, eight assists and seven boards against Georgia on Tuesday.

Even though they have the talent edge, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Alabama spread. First-year Alabama coach Nate Oats is 8-6 straight up, but the Tide have been tremendous against the spread, posting an 11-3 mark. They're coming off an extremely impressive 90-69 win against Mississippi State where they covered the spread (-3) with a ton of room to spare. That was the eighth consecutive game they've covered in.

Alabama is led by a trio of high-scoring guards: John Petty Jr. (16.7 ppg), Kira Lewis Jr. (16.6 ppg) and Jaden Shackelford (12.8 ppg), and you can expect them to be highly-motivated as they take on the Wildcats on the national stage.

