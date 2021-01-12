The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena. UK is 4-6 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Crimson Tide are 9-3 overall and 2-0 on the road. However, despite the difficult start, Kentucky has won three SEC games in a row to begin the conference schedule and enter Tuesday having won nine of its last 10 against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are also perfect in the SEC (4-0) and have covered the spread in four of their last five games. But the Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Alabama odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 148. Before entering any Alabama vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Alabama. Here are several college basketball odds for Alabama vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Alabama spread: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky vs. Alabama over-under: 148 points

Latest Odds: Kentucky Wildcats -3 Bet Now

What you need to know about Kentucky

The Wildcats strolled past the Florida Gators comfortably on Saturday, taking their game 76-58. Guard Brandon Boston Jr. looked sharp as he had 13 points and made a big impact defensively with four steals. The true freshman out of Georgia is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.

Keion Brooks Jr. also had a big game off the bench with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. It was Brooks' first game of the season after he missed the first nine contests with a lower-leg injury. Isaiah Jackson also had four blocked shots off the bench and is now averaging 2.8 blocks per game in just 21.1 minutes per contest.

What you need to know about Alabama

Meanwhile, Alabama came out on top in a nail-biter against the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, sneaking past 94-90. Five players on Bama scored in the double digits: Guard Joshua Primo (22), forward Jordan Bruner (20), guard Herbert Jones (19), guard Jaden Shackelford (11) and guard John Petty Jr. (10).

Shackelford, Jones, Petty and Jahvon Quinerly are all averaging at least 12 points per game for the Crimson Tide this year and that scoring versatility helps make Alabama one of the most difficult teams to defend in the conference. Alabama is averaging 83.3 points per game during league play so far this season.

How to make Kentucky vs. Alabama picks

