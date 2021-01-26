The Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are 13-3 overall and 7-1 at home, while Kentucky is 5-9 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Wildcats have dominated this series over the years, winning 12 of their last 14 matchups against Alabama.

However, Alabama enters Tuesday's matchup on a nine game winning streak. The Crimson Tide are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Alabama vs. Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 148.

Alabama vs. Kentucky spread: Alabama -6.5

Alabama vs. Kentucky over-under: 148 points

Alabama vs. Kentucky money line: Alabama -300, Kentucky +240

What you need to know about Alabama



Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, winning 81-73. Guard Herbert Jones looked sharp as he had 17 points and seven assists along with five rebounds and three blocks. For the season, Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

The Crimson Tide are averaging 81.8 points per game this season, which ranks 24th in the nation. In addition, Alabama is 7-1-1 against the spread in its last nine games. The Crimson Tide are also 5-0 ATS in their last five games played on a Tuesday.

What you need to know about Kentucky

Meanwhile, Kentucky strolled past the LSU Tigers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 82-69. Four players on UK scored in the double digits: Brandon Boston Jr. (18), Keion Brooks Jr. (15), Olivier Sarr (13), and Davion Mintz (11). Boston Jr. paces the Wildcats in scoring this season, averaging 12.4 points per game.

Despite being in the midst of a down season, the Wildcats will enter Tuesday's contest confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Kentucky is 12-2 in its last 14 games against Alabama. The Wildcats are also 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as an underdog.

