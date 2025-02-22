An SEC showdown has the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (18-8) traveling to play the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5) on Saturday. The Wildcats have won three of their last four games. Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 82-61 on Wednesday. It's a different case for the Crimson Tide, as they've dropped two consecutive games for the first time all season. No. 15 Missouri upset Alabama 110-98 on Feb. 19 to drop Alabama to 10-3 in SEC play and two games behind first-place Auburn. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Derrion Reid remain out for Alabama, while Kentucky will be without Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler, two of its three leading scorers.

Kentucky vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -10.5

Kentucky vs. Alabama over/under: 180.5 points

Kentucky vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -510, Wildcats +380

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior guard Koby Brea is a lengthy ball handler who can create his own shot. Brea averages 10.6 points and three rebounds per game this season. The New York native has scored 10-plus points in four of his last five games. In the win over Vanderbilt, Brea had 12 points, three assists and went 3-of-4 from downtown.

Guard Otega Oweh is the No. 1 option in the backcourt for the Wildcats. Oweh excels when he's putting the ball on the floor. He leads the team in points (16.2) with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. The New Jersey native has scored 20 points in back-to-back games. On Feb. 15 against the Texas Longhorns, Oweh finished with 20 points and five rebounds.

Why Alabama can cover

Guard Mark Sears is a veteran playmaker who scores in a variety of ways. Sears is second in the SEC in scoring (18.5) with 4.8 assists and shoots 35% from 3-point land. The Alabama native has racked up 20-plus points in 14 games this campaign. In the loss to Missouri, Sears had a season-high 35 points and five assists.

Forward Grant Nelson owns a soft touch in the paint as a scorer. Nelson also piles up rebounds with ease. He averages 12.5 points with a team-high 8.1 rebounds. The North Dakota native also shoots 54% from the field. On Feb. 15 against Auburn, Nelson had 12 points and 12 rebounds. See who to back at SportsLine.

