The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide host the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon. Alabama owns a 12-2 record and has won three straight matchups. On the flip side, Kentucky is 10-4 and is riding a two-game win streak. The Wildcats have dominated this series, leading 113-39, though the programs have split their last four games. In the previous outing between these teams, Kentucky beat Alabama 90-81.

Tipoff from the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 6-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.

Kentucky vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -6

Kentucky vs. Alabama over/under: 151 points

Kentucky vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -280, Wildcats +230

UK: Over is 4-0 in Wildcats' last four overall

ALA: Crimson Tide are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up win of more than 20 points

Why Alabama can cover

Freshman forward Brandon Miller is tough to defend due to his ability to get a bucket at every level. Miller has a nice pull-up jumper and moves well on the defensive end. The Tennessee native is first in the SEC in points (19.1) and fourth in rebounds (8.6). He's finished with a double-double in two of his last three games. On Dec. 28, Miller logged 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior guard Mark Sears is another scorer for the Crimson Tide. Sears is able to beat his man with his quickness and reliable jumper from the outside. The Alabama native is second on the squad in scoring (14.6) with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Additionally, he's shooting 42.5% from downtown. He finished with 16 points and six rebounds in his last game.

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior forward Jacob Toppin is a high-flying option for Kentucky. Toppin has terrific bounce and is able to finish above the rim with ease. The New York native plays with a high motor, consistently giving maximum effort. Toppin averages 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. He's finished with 20-plus in back-to-back games.

Senior guard Sahvir Wheeler is a strong and quick playmaker in the backfield. Wheeler orchestrates the Wildcats' offense and is fearless when driving down the lane. The Texas native is ranked fifth in the nation in assists (6.8) along with 9.1 points per game. Wheeler has recorded at least eight assists in three consecutive matchups. He amassed 11 points, six rebounds and nine assists in his last game.

