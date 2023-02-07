Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Kentucky

Current Records: Arkansas 16-7; Kentucky 16-7

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UK beat the Florida Gators 72-67 this past Saturday. Guard Cason Wallace was the offensive standout of the contest for the Wildcats, picking up 20 points in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Arkansas has finally found some success away from home. They had just enough and edged out the South Carolina Gamecocks 65-63. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Gamecocks made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Four players on the Razorbacks scored in the double digits: forward Jalen Graham (16), guard Davonte Davis (15), guard Anthony Black (13), and guard Ricky Council IV (10).

It was close but no cigar for the Wildcats as they fell 75-73 to Arkansas when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe UK will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last eight games against Arkansas.