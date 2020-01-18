Kentucky vs. Arkansas odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven model

The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats will try to bounce back from Wednesday's upset loss at South Carolina when they take on the upstart Arkansas Razorbacks in a key SEC contest on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. The Wildcats (12-4, 3-1 in SEC) are coming off an 81-78 loss to the Gamecocks on a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer. The defeat ended Kentucky's four-game winning streak. Meanwhile the Razorbacks (14-2, 3-1) have won six of seven games.

Their only loss during that stretch came at conference-leading LSU. Both the Wildcats and Razorbacks enter Saturday's contest one game behind the Tigers in the SEC standings. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Arkansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 137.5. Before making any Arkansas vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas spread: Razorbacks -1.5

Kentucky vs. Arkansas over-under: 137.5 points

Kentucky vs. Arkansas money line: Razorbacks -123, Wildcats +108

ARK: The team leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage defense (22.8)

UK: Ashton Hagans leads the SEC in assists (7.3 per game)

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is the best team in the country at defending the 3-pointer. Razorbacks opponents are shooting just 22.8 percent from beyond the arc this season, which is the worst shooting percentage in the nation. That defense will come in handy against a Kentucky team that gets 20.0 percent of its points on 3-pointers and has hit at least five threes in five of its last six games.



In addition Arkansas has one of the best players in the SEC in Mason Jones. The junior from Desoto, Texas, leads the team in scoring (18.1 points per game), rebounding (6.1 per game), assists (54) and steals (29). He is the only player in the conference to rank among the top 20 in scoring (third) and rebounding (15th) and also rank among the top 11 in steals (fourth), 3-pointers (eighth), defensive rebounds (seven) and field-goal percentage (11th).

Why Kentucky can cover

Even so, the Razorbacks aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Arkansas spread. Hagans is among the best point guards in the country. The sophomore from Georgia is averaging 13.1 points per game, leads the SEC in assists (7.3 per game) and is second in the conference in steals (2.1). He's one of only three players in the country averaging at least 12.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals this season.



In addition guard Immanuel Quickley is on fire. The sophomore is averaging 13.7 points per game and has proven to be Kentucky's best perimeter shooter. He is making a team-high 42.4 percent from behind the arc despite a slow start. Over the last five games Quickley is averaging a team-high 19.0 points a game to go along with 4.4 rebounds.

