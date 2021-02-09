The Kentucky Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are 5-12 overall and 3-4 at home, while Arkansas is 14-5 overall and 2-4 on the road. Kentucky has won eight games in a row in the series and has covered the spread in seven of those eight matchups.

However, Kentucky is just 6-11 against the spread while Arkansas has been a profitable 11-7 against the number this season. The Wildcats are favored by one point in the latest Kentucky vs. Arkansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 142. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Arkansas vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Arkansas spread: Kentucky -1

Kentucky vs. Arkansas over-under: 142 points

Kentucky vs. Arkansas money line: Kentucky -115, Arkansas -105

Latest Odds: Kentucky Wildcats -1 Bet Now

What you need to know about Kentucky

Kentucky fell 82-71 at home against the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday. Guard Brandon Boston Jr. had a tough game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

The Wildcats ended the first half with an eight-point lead after closing with a run, but it was all Tennessee in the second half. However, Keion Brooks Jr. did have 23 points and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes off the bench. Kentucky only managed to shoot 38.5 percent from the floor as a team and went just 4-of-17 from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about Arkansas

Meanwhile Arkansas beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 61-45 last week. Four players on the Razorbacks scored in double digits: forward Connor Vanover (13), guard Moses Moody (13), forward Justin Smith (10), and guard Davonte Davis (10). The Razorbacks play with incredible pace, averaging 66.5 shot attempts per game (third in the nation) and scoring 82.7 points per game (12th).

A couple of stats to consider before tip-off: The Wildcats enter the game with 6.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. Arkansas isn't far behind with the 13th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.1. Points in the paint could be tough to come by.

How to make Kentucky vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Kentucky vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread hits in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arkansas vs. Kentucky spread to jump on Tuesday.