Who's Playing

Auburn @ Kentucky

Current Records: Auburn 19-9; Kentucky 19-9

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Auburn earned an 80-71 win in their most recent contest against UK in January of last year.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Tigers sidestepped the Ole Miss Rebels for a 78-74 victory. Auburn got double-digit scores from four players: guard Wendell Green Jr. (23), forward Johni Broome (19), forward Jaylin Williams (12), and guard Allen Flanigan (11). Green Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, UK beat the Florida Gators 82-74 on Wednesday. UK's forward Oscar Tshiebwe did his thing and had 25 points.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take Auburn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 19-9. On Wednesday Auburn relied heavily on Johni Broome, who had 19 points along with eight boards and six blocks. It will be up to Kentucky's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Auburn have won six out of their last 11 games against Kentucky.