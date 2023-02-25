Who's Playing
Auburn @ Kentucky
Current Records: Auburn 19-9; Kentucky 19-9
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between the Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Auburn earned an 80-71 win in their most recent contest against UK in January of last year.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Tigers sidestepped the Ole Miss Rebels for a 78-74 victory. Auburn got double-digit scores from four players: guard Wendell Green Jr. (23), forward Johni Broome (19), forward Jaylin Williams (12), and guard Allen Flanigan (11). Green Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, UK beat the Florida Gators 82-74 on Wednesday. UK's forward Oscar Tshiebwe did his thing and had 25 points.
The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take Auburn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 19-9. On Wednesday Auburn relied heavily on Johni Broome, who had 19 points along with eight boards and six blocks. It will be up to Kentucky's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Auburn have won six out of their last 11 games against Kentucky.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Auburn 80 vs. Kentucky 71
- Feb 13, 2021 - Kentucky 82 vs. Auburn 80
- Jan 16, 2021 - Auburn 66 vs. Kentucky 59
- Feb 29, 2020 - Kentucky 73 vs. Auburn 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Auburn 75 vs. Kentucky 66
- Mar 31, 2019 - Auburn 77 vs. Kentucky 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - Kentucky 80 vs. Auburn 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - Kentucky 82 vs. Auburn 80
- Feb 14, 2018 - Auburn 76 vs. Kentucky 66
- Jan 14, 2017 - Kentucky 92 vs. Auburn 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Auburn 75 vs. Kentucky 70