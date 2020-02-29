Kentucky vs. Auburn: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Auburn @ Kentucky

Current Records: Auburn 24-4; Kentucky 23-5

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the #8 Kentucky Wildcats and the #15 Auburn Tigers will face off at 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. UK is coming into the contest hot, having won seven in a row.

The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday, winning 69-60. Guard Immanuel Quickley shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five rebounds, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 40% of UK's points.

Meanwhile, Auburn beat the Ole Miss Rebels 67-58 on Tuesday. Auburn's center Austin Wiley filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards.

UK is now 23-5 while Auburn sits at 24-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UK comes into the matchup boasting the 10th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.3. As for Auburn, they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $117.90

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Auburn have won four out of their last seven games against Kentucky.

  • Feb 01, 2020 - Auburn 75 vs. Kentucky 66
  • Mar 31, 2019 - Auburn 77 vs. Kentucky 71
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Kentucky 80 vs. Auburn 53
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Kentucky 82 vs. Auburn 80
  • Feb 14, 2018 - Auburn 76 vs. Kentucky 66
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Kentucky 92 vs. Auburn 72
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Auburn 75 vs. Kentucky 70
