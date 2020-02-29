Kentucky vs. Auburn: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Auburn @ Kentucky

Current Records: Auburn 24-4; Kentucky 23-5

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the #8 Kentucky Wildcats and the #15 Auburn Tigers will face off at 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. UK is coming into the contest hot, having won seven in a row.

The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday, winning 69-60. Guard Immanuel Quickley shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five rebounds, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 40% of UK's points.

Meanwhile, Auburn beat the Ole Miss Rebels 67-58 on Tuesday. Auburn's center Austin Wiley filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards.

UK is now 23-5 while Auburn sits at 24-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UK comes into the matchup boasting the 10th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.3. As for Auburn, they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: CBS

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Auburn have won four out of their last seven games against Kentucky.