Kentucky vs. Auburn in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
The No. 2 seed Wildcats face the No. 5 seed Tigers in the Midwest Regional final
The Elite Eight features one prominent conference showdown on Sunday when Kentucky and Auburn take the floor. No. 5 seed Auburn upset No. 1 seed North Carolina 97-80 in the Midwest Regional semifinals to advance to its first Elite Eight since 1986 on Friday. Chuma Okeke led the Tigers with 20 points, but suffered a torn ACL in the second half and will be out the remainder of the tournament. Auburn has relied on hitting 3-pointers and forcing turnovers. In the win over UNC, it made 17 3-pointers, coming from eight different players.
No. 2 seed Kentucky is in its seventh Elite Eight in 10 years. It defeated No. 3 seed Houston 62-58 in the Sweet 16. Freshman Tyler Herro scored 19 points, including five in the final 30 seconds. PJ Washington returned from injury and scored 16 points off the bench. Kentucky has been one of the best teams in the tournament at getting to the free throw line and it has knocked down 79 percent of its shots from there.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday, 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Predictions, picks
So who wins Auburn vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Kentucky spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UVA's Bennett finally gets to Final Four
An unbelievable, all-time win for Virginia comes with a powerful backstory about a journey...
-
Beard has turned Texas Tech around
The Red Raiders had only sparse success in the past, but Beard has built a winner in Lubbo...
-
Carsen Edwards sets tournament records
The Boilermakers may have fallen short of the Final Four, but Edwards had one of the most impressive...
-
This NCAA run is Pearl's pinnacle
After knocking off Kansas and UNC in the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers get a shot at Kentucky...
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
We are headed to the Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow...
-
NCAA Tournament tip times, schedule
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness