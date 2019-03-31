Kentucky vs. Auburn in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

The Elite Eight features one prominent conference showdown on Sunday when Kentucky and Auburn take the floor. No. 5 seed Auburn upset No. 1 seed North Carolina 97-80 in the Midwest Regional semifinals to advance to its first Elite Eight since 1986 on Friday. Chuma Okeke led the Tigers with 20 points, but suffered a torn ACL in the second half and will be out the remainder of the tournament. Auburn has relied on hitting 3-pointers and forcing turnovers. In the win over UNC, it made 17 3-pointers, coming from eight different players.

No. 2 seed Kentucky is in its seventh Elite Eight in 10 years. It defeated No. 3 seed Houston 62-58 in the Sweet 16. Freshman Tyler Herro scored 19 points, including five in the final 30 seconds. PJ Washington returned from injury and scored 16 points off the bench. Kentucky has been one of the best teams in the tournament at getting to the free throw line and it has knocked down 79 percent of its shots from there.

Viewing information

When : Sunday, 2:20 p.m. ET

: Sunday, 2:20 p.m. ET Where : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. TV : CBS

: CBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

