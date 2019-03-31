Kentucky vs. Auburn in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, live stream, how to watch
The No. 2 seed Wildcats face the No. 5 seed Tigers in the Midwest Regional final
One prominent conference showdown will be featured in the Elite Eight on Sunday when Auburn and Kentucky will clash. No. 5 seed Auburn stunned No. 1 seed North Carolina 97-80 in the Midwest Regional semifinals on Friday night to advance to its first regional final since 1986 on Friday. Chuma Okeke led the Tigers with 20 points in the victory, but unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the second half. The injury, of course, will keep the star out the rest of the way here in March Madness. Auburn has relied on hitting 3-pointers and forcing turnovers. In the win over UNC, it made 17 3-pointers, with eight different players contributing to the barrage.
No. 2 seed Kentucky is in its seventh Elite Eight in 10 years. It defeated No. 3 seed Houston 62-58 in the Sweet 16. Freshman Tyler Herro scored 19 points, including five in the final 30 seconds. PJ Washington returned from injury and scored 16 points off the bench. Kentucky has been one of the best teams in the tournament at getting to the free throw line and it has knocked down 79 percent of its shots from there.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday, 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Predictions, picks
So who wins Auburn vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Kentucky spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs Auburn odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Kentucky vs. Auburn 10,000 times
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
We are headed to the Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
Duke vs. Michigan State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. Michigan State 10,000 times
-
Auburn vs. Kentucky odds, expert picks
Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg just locked in his Auburn vs. Kentucky pick.
-
Duke vs. Michigan State: Predictions
The No. 1 seed Blue Devils face the No. 2 seed Spartans in the East Regional final