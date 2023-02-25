On the heels of three consecutive Quad 1 victories, Kentucky is heading in the right direction as the postseason nears with the Wildcats (19-9, 10-5 SEC) on the cusp of 20 victories and Auburn coming to town Saturday for an SEC clash. The Tigers (19-9, 9-6) are also on the precipice of 20 wins but trying to emerge from a funk of six losses over their last nine games.

Winning at Rupp Arena will be a tall order for the Tigers, who last won a road game on Jan. 21 against South Carolina. Auburn is 0-4 away from home since then but still presents a challenge for the Wildcats, who are 8-2 over their last 10 SEC games.

The matchup to watch in this game will be Auburn center Johni Broome against Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe. Broome leads the Tigers in scoring and blocks 2.5 shots per game, which is third in the SEC. Broome's two-way production has been essential for the Tigers this season amid poor outside shooting and the loss off front court stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler from last season.

The key to UK's recent surge is guard Antonio Reeves, who is averaging 15.1 points over the last 14 games while taking on an increased workload. But it's only within the last four games that Reeves has entered the starting lineup amid injuries to Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick. Without those two rotation players, the Wildcats are lean on depth but still long on talent. Five-star freshman wing Chris Livingston is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week and has begun finding an offensive rhythm this month.

Kentucky vs. Auburn prediction, picks

Auburn's only SEC road victories are against Ole Miss, LSU and South Carolina, who are the league's three worst teams. The Tigers have lost their last four on the road, and this is the wrong time to be playing at Kentucky. The Wildcats have salvaged their previously sputtering season and can come closer to assuring themselves of a bye to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament with a win here. Prediction: Kentucky -4



