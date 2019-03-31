Kentucky vs. Auburn odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament picks, Elite 8 predictions from proven model on 11-5 roll

No. 2 seed and seventh-ranked Kentucky will look to put the clamps on 5-seed and 14th-ranked Auburn when the Southeastern Conference foes meet in a 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 matchup on Sunday. The Wildcats (30-6), who have held all three NCAA Tournament opponents to 58 points or fewer, are 173-7 (.961) under coach John Calipari when limiting an opponent to under 63, including an eye-popping 21-0 this season. The Tigers (29-9), however, have hit 78 points in all three NCAA Tournament games. Tip-off from the Sprint Center in Kansas City is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. Kentucky is favored by 4.5 in the latest Auburn vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 142.5, down two from the opener. Before making any Auburn vs. Kentucky picks of your own, be sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that Kentucky, which won both regular-season meetings against Auburn, has dominated the Tigers through the years, winning 21 of the last 23 matchups. UK is also 94-19 all-time in the series. A big reason for the Wildcats' success this season has been their dominance on the glass, as Kentucky is 25-4 when out-rebounding an opponent. Big Blue is ranked 36th nationally in rebounding at 38.4 per game, while Auburn is 234th at 34.2. The Wildcats also have an edge in field goal percentage (47.8 to 45.3) and free throw percentage (74.3 to 70.8).

Kentucky will benefit from having forward P.J. Washington back in the lineup. The sophomore returned Friday against Houston and scored 16 points after missing the first two games of the tournament due to a left foot injury. On the other bench, Auburn will be without sophomore forward Chuma Okeke, who tore his ACL against North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

But just because the Wildcats have dominated the Tigers doesn't mean they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Auburn spread on Saturday in the 2019 Elite Eight.

That's because no team is as hot as Auburn, which claimed the SEC Tournament championship after tying South Carolina for fourth in the conference in the regular season at 11-7. The Tigers, making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance and second in a row, are 15-9 all-time in the Big Dance. Auburn has an advantage over the Wildcats in points (79.1 per game to 76.4) and 3-point percentage (38.1 to 35.8).

The Tigers are third in NCAA history with 438 three-pointers in a season, tied with VMI (2009). Senior guard Bryce Brown is deadly from 3-point range. He scored 25 points in a second-round upset of Kansas and is second in SEC history with 374 treys.

