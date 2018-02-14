Kentucky vs. Auburn odds: College basketball picks from expert who's 10-3 on Big Blue games

SEC positioning is on the line Wednesday when Kentucky travels to Auburn for a 9 p.m. ET game that will be nationally televised. Auburn is favored by 8.5 points, unchanged from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 158, also unchanged from the open.



Nagel is a Nevada-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. He has won multiple handicapping contests and specializes in picking college sports.



Earlier in SEC play, Nagel locked in Vanderbilt (+10) against Kentucky and saw the Commodores easily cover in an 83-81 loss that came down to the wire.



That was another easy cash for Nagel, who has developed a knack for Kentucky basketball as evidenced by his rock-solid 11-3 run picking for or against Big Blue.



Nagel knows that Kentucky has been one of the biggest disappointments in the SEC this season. The talented, though wildly inconsistent Wildcats have dropped three in a row and now sit at just 17-8 overall and 6-6 in SEC play.



Normally one of the top-scoring teams in the nation, Kentucky hasn't had that same high-flying offensive attack this season. The Wildcats are outside of the top 100 nationally in scoring offense and have averaged just 64.3 points during their current losing streak.



But just because the Wildcats have struggled doesn't mean that they will get blown out on the road at Auburn.



Kentucky has historically been dominant against Auburn, holding a commanding 92-18 record against the Tigers. And an Auburn win by nine points or more would be the biggest victory for the Tigers in this series since 1984.



