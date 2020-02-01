Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from model on 22-13 run

Bruce Pearl and the No. 17 Auburn Tigers (18-2, 5-2 SEC) will look to maintain a perfect record at home this season when the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (16-4, 6-1 SEC) come to town on Saturday evening. John Calipari leads his team into an unfriendly atmosphere, but the Wildcats have won four straight games. This matchup between two of the top three teams in the conference is loaded with implications for the SEC standings.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET at Auburn Arena. Sportsbooks list the Tigers as three-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 143 in the latest Kentucky vs. Auburn odds. Before making any Auburn vs. Kentucky picks or college basketball predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Auburn. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Auburn vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -3

Kentucky vs. Auburn over-under: 143 points

Kentucky vs. Auburn money line: Auburn -162, Kentucky +136

KY: The Wildcats are 2-4 against the spread in the last six games

AUB: The Tigers are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games

Why Kentucky can cover

The model has considered that, while Auburn has home-court advantage, Kentucky is perhaps the more talented team from top to bottom. Nick Richards leads the way with 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, with Immanuel Quickley adding 13.8 points and Ashton Hagans contributing 13.2 points and 7.2 assists per game. Kentucky is a very good defensive team, particularly in the area of 3-point resistance, and Richards allows the Wildcats to have a top-15 mark in blocking shots near the rim.

That leads to strong rim protection numbers overall and Kentucky's defense could be a key factor. Offensively, the Wildcats are also effective and, if things get close in the latter stages of the evening, Kentucky has a stark advantage in free-throw shooting against an Auburn team that struggles at the charity stripe.

Why Auburn can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Auburn spread. The model also has considered that Auburn is undefeated at home this season and, in the world of college basketball, home-court advantage is substantial. Beyond that, Auburn is a strongly above-average team in shooting-efficiency defense. That is particularly key in this game, with Kentucky ranking outside the top 100 nationally in effective field-goal percentage on offense. The Wildcats struggle mightily to make 3-pointers at times, and Auburn does an effective job at protecting the 3-point arc.

Auburn is also a very good offensive rebounding team, leading to second-chance opportunities, and the Tigers are a top-30 team in the country in 2-point shooting. Finally, the Tigers do have a weakness in turnovers offensively, but Kentucky has a very low steal rate, minimizing the danger that sometimes arrives when Auburn is careless with the ball on offense.

How to make Kentucky vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as three players score in double figures for the Wildcats, while Isaac Okoro and Samir Doughty both produce scoring totals around their season average for the Tigers. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

