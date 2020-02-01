Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from simulation on 22-13 run

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats (16-4, 6-1) face an intriguing challenge with a road game against Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers (18-2, 5-2) on Saturday evening. Kentucky is looking to extend a four-game winning streak. Auburn has bounced back nicely from its surprising two-game losing streak in mid-January, winning three straight to set up this huge SEC clash between two of the conference's top three teams.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET at Auburn Arena. Sportsbooks list the Tigers as 3.5-point home favorites, up half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 142.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Auburn odds. Before making any Auburn vs. Kentucky picks or college basketball predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Auburn. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Auburn vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -3.5

Kentucky vs. Auburn over-under: 142.5 points

Kentucky vs. Auburn money line: Auburn -163, Kentucky +136

KY: The Wildcats are 2-4 against the spread in the last six games

AUB: The Tigers are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games

Why Kentucky can cover

The model has considered that the Wildcats are playing well right now, winning the last four games. Kentucky is an above-average squad on both ends of the floor, beginning with a few key strengths on offense. The Wildcats are elite at getting to the free-throw line and they do a strong job at avoiding turnovers.

That allows Kentucky to maximize possessions and, when the Wildcats get to the free-throw line, the results are strong at 77.4 percent for the season. In contrast, Auburn shoots only 66.7 percent, ranking outside the top 250 teams in the country at the line. Defensively, Kentucky's strengths are also clear, headlined by a positive mark in shooting efficiency allowed, and the Wildcats do a great job defending the 3-point line.

Why Auburn can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Auburn spread. The model also has considered that Auburn is undefeated at home this season and, in the world of college basketball, home-court advantage is substantial. Beyond that, Auburn is a strongly above-average team in shooting-efficiency defense. That is particularly key in this game, with Kentucky ranking outside the top 100 nationally in effective field-goal percentage on offense. The Wildcats struggle mightily to make 3-pointers at times, and Auburn does an effective job at protecting the 3-point arc.

Auburn is also a very good offensive rebounding team, leading to second-chance opportunities, and the Tigers are a top-30 team in the country in 2-point shooting. Finally, the Tigers do have a weakness in turnovers offensively, but Kentucky has a very low steal rate, minimizing the danger that sometimes arrives when Auburn is careless with the ball on offense.

How to make Kentucky vs. Auburn picks

Three players score in double figures for the Wildcats, while Isaac Okoro and Samir Doughty both produce scoring totals around their season average for the Tigers.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Auburn and which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Kentucky spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.