Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions by model on 66-40 run

The No. 15 Auburn Tigers look for the season sweep when they take on the host No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats in a key SEC matchup on Saturday at Lexington, Ky. The Tigers (24-4), who are second in the SEC at 11-4, have won two straight, while the Wildcats (23-5), who lead the conference at 13-2, have won seven in a row.

Tip-off from Rupp Arena is set for 3:45 p.m. ET on CBS. The Tigers won the season's first meeting, 75-66, at Auburn on Feb. 1. The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 140.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Kentucky picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Auburn spread: Kentucky -6.5

Kentucky vs. Auburn over-under: 140.5 points

Kentucky vs. Auburn money line: Auburn +233, Kentucky -297

AUB: Is fifth in the nation in total rebounds at 41.1

UK: Is third in the country in free-throw percentage at 79.3

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats have been on a roll of late and are 7-1 in February and have won 11 of their last 12 games, with the lone blemish being the loss at Auburn. Kentucky has clinched its 30th straight winning season and have won 20 or more games in 29 of the past 30 seasons. The Wildcats have also made six straight NCAA Tournament appearances and nine in 10 years.

Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley leads the Wildcats in scoring at 16.2 points per game with a team-high 57 3-pointers. He is the reigning and a two-time SEC Player of the Week and has had 17 straight games scoring in double digits with eight 20-point games. He has also been nearly automatic at the free-throw line, hitting 91.5 percent of his foul shots, fifth-best in the nation.

Why Auburn can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Auburn vs. Kentucky spread. That's because Auburn has been red hot and has secured its 12th 20-win season in school history and has now recorded three straight 24-win seasons for the first time. Auburn's 35 wins over the last two-plus seasons is higher than the team's total over the previous seven seasons (34 from 2011-17).

The Tigers have been led in scoring by senior guard Samir Doughty, who is averaging 16.1 points. He has nine 20-point games this season after having just two in his career prior. Over the last 11 games, Doughty is averaging 18.5 points, all in double figures, including a 14-point performance in a win over Mississippi on Tuesday. He also averages four rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

