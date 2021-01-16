The Kentucky Wildcats and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Auburn Arena. Auburn is 7-6 overall and 4-2 at home while the Wildcats are 4-7 overall and 2-1 on the road. Kentucky has been the dominant program in the SEC throughout its history, but has only won six of its last 10 head-to-head matchups with Auburn.

In fact, Auburn has gone 5-4-1 against the spread during that span and has actually won and covered in two of the last three entering Saturday. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 145.

Auburn vs. Kentucky spread: Auburn -2.5

Auburn vs. Kentucky over-under: 145 points

Auburn vs. Kentucky money line: Auburn -145, Kentucky +125

What you need to know about Auburn



The Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Auburn proved too difficult a challenge. Auburn strolled past UGA with points to spare, taking the game 95-77. It took four tries, but Auburn can finally say it has a victory on the road. Guard Sharife Cooper dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 assists in addition to five rebounds.

Cooper gained NCAA eligibility last Saturday and had 26 points and nine assists in a loss to Alabama before putting together another big night and helping Auburn to its first conference win on Wednesday. The five-star recruit has helped Auburn average 92.5 points per game since entering the lineup and he'll be looking to push the tempo again on Saturday.

What you need to know about Kentucky

Meanwhile, the Wildcats suffered a tough 85-65 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Guard Davion Mintz had a poor game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court. Kentucky shot just 34.4 percent from the floor in the loss but Isaiah Jackson did have 14 points, seven blocks, six rebounds and two steals off the bench.

A pair of stats to consider for this matchup: The Tigers come into the matchup boasting the 10th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.6. But UK is even better: the Wildcats enter the contest with 6.4 blocked shots per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

