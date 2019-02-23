Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, line: College basketball picks, best predictions from model on 16-8 roll

No. 4 Kentucky hosts Auburn on Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET and the Wildcats are seven-point favorites at home with the total set at 143.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Auburn odds. The Wildcats are still in the hunt for an SEC regular-season championship, as they're tied with LSU at 11-2 for second place behind 12-1 Tennessee, a team they'll play one more time this season. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 18-8 on the season and 7-6 in the league in what has been an up and down season.

For Kentucky on Saturday, the model knows that one big potential advantage for the Wildcats will come on the offensive glass. Kentucky ranks fourth in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage by grabbing 38.0 percent of available rebounds on that end of the floor. Against an Auburn squad that ranks 314th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, the Wildcats should be able to use their size and strength on the inside to create a lot of second-chance opportunities.

That's a big reason why the Wildcats dominated Tennessee at home last week, with P.J. Washington, Reid Travis, Tyler Herro and Nick Richards all grabbing multiple offensive rebounds as Kentucky grabbed 41.4 percent of the rebounds on their offensive end. If they can crash the offensive glass hard again on Saturday, they'll have a chance for another dominant win to continue aiding their push for a No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament.

However, the Tigers have a great shot to cover the Kentucky vs. Auburn spread as well.

The Tigers gave the Wildcats everything they could handle in an earlier matchup on Jan. 19 before losing 82-80. In that game, Auburn hit 13 of its 30 attempts from beyond the arc and Auburn guard Bryce Brown taxed the Kentucky backcourt all evening on his way to 28 points.

Auburn has been the No. 2 team in the SEC in 3-point shooting, hitting 41 percent of its attempts in the league and getting nearly 46 percent of their points from deep. If the Tigers can continue to shoot the lights out, they'll have a great chance to give Kentucky problems on the road on Saturday and cement their status as an NCAA Tournament team.

