Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, line: College basketball picks, top predictions from model on 22-8 roll

No. 14 Auburn (13-3, 2-1) gets a chance to make a statement early in SEC play when the Tigers host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1) at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tigers are 4.5-point home favorites and the over-under for total points is set at 147.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Auburn odds. With both teams looking to keep pace with Tennessee, Ole Miss and South Carolina in the SEC, it's a vital early-season conference showdown. So before you make your Kentucky vs. Auburn picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks.

And it enters Week 11 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-8 run on all of its top-rated picks. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model takes aim at this SEC matchup. We can tell you it has a lean to the over, and it also has a strong pick against the spread, saying one side hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own picks.

For Kentucky, the model knows that the Wildcats will have to impose their will stylistically in a clash between two offenses with dramatically different philosophies. The Wildcats use their NBA-caliber talent and length to attack the rim aggressively. Over 77 percent of their offense comes from either the free-throw line or inside the arc. Because of that, they rank 138th in the nation in average offensive possessions.

Against an Auburn squad that ranks 38th in average offensive possession length, Kentucky is going to want to attack the paint area and make a living at the free-throw line to slow things down. In an ideal world, they can capitalize on their superior depth that way by putting Auburn in foul trouble.

However, the Tigers have the home-court advantage and won't make it easy for the Wildcats to cover the Kentucky vs. Auburn spread.

The Tigers are going to look to spread the Wildcats out and shot-making is always a key against Kentucky. Auburn has six players who take at least two 3-pointers per game and that gives them the opportunity to create lineups where all five Kentucky defenders will have to guard the perimeter.

On the other side of the ball, Auburn forces turnovers on more than 27 percent of defensive possessions. That's the top mark in the nation and if they can steal a bunch of possessions and knock down shots, that's a pretty great formula for erasing the sort of talent disparity Kentucky usually feasts on.

Who wins Auburn vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits in well over half of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players the last two years, and find out.