The No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats (17-7) and the No. 13 Auburn Tigers (20-5) match up in an SEC showdown on Saturday. The Wildcats have won two of its past three games. Kentucky defeated Ole Miss 75-63 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Auburn has won four of its last five contests. On Feb. 14, the Tigers crushed No. 11 South Carolina 101-61.

Tipoff from the Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Auburn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 165. Before making any Auburn vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Kentucky and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Kentucky vs. Auburn:

Kentucky vs. Auburn spread: Tigers -8.5

Kentucky vs. Auburn over/under: 165 points

Kentucky vs. Auburn money line: Tigers -406, Wildcats +315

UK: Kentucky has hit the game total Over in 22 of its last 32 games

AUB: Auburn has won 11 of its last 12 games at home

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has a very effective offensive group. The Wildcats are second in the SEC in scoring (88.9) and assists (17.7) but first in field-goal percentage (49.2%). They have scored 90-plus points in 13 matchups this season.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham is one of the main contributors on that side for the Wildcats. Dillingham brings great quickness with natural scoring ability onto the court. The North Carolina native knocks down perimeter shots consistently. Dillingham averages 14.8 points, four assists and shoots 44.7% from three. On Feb. 6 against Vanderbilt, he dropped 20 points and nine assists.

Why Auburn can cover

Junior forward Johni Broome has been a consistent force for Auburn. Broome stands at 6-foot-10, causing havoc around the rim as a scorer and shot-blocker. The Florida native is second in the SEC in rebounds (8.4) and blocks (2.4) with 16.2 points per game. In the Feb. 7 win over Alabama, Broome finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Junior guard Chad Baker-Mazara (6'7) has outstanding size in the backcourt. Baker-Mazara is at his best when getting downhill but he forces teams to respect his jumper. He is averaging 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. In his last outing, Baker-Mazara notched 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

How to make Auburn vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 150 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Auburn, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time?