Kentucky vs. Auburn: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, basketball game, tipoff time, preview

Kentucky can clinch the regular-season conference championship on Saturday when it hosts Auburn, its top challenger in the SEC. The No. 15 Tigers won the first meeting 75-66 on Feb. 1 and will draw within a game of the No. 8 Wildcats in the conference standings if they complete the season sweep.

Even with a win, Auburn (24-4, 14-4 SEC) would still need Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) to lose at least one of its final two games in order for the Tigers to have a shot at earning the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. But conference standings aside, winning at Kentucky would be a statement victory for Auburn, considering that its best road wins so far are against bubble teams Alabama and Mississippi State.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET Where : Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access



CBS | CBS All-Access Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines

Auburn: The Tigers lost two of three games that Isaac Okoro missed because of a hamstring injury. But the star freshman forward returned Tuesday and helped Auburn to a 67-58 win over Ole Miss. With Okoro, Auburn looks like a team that could make another deep NCAA Tournament run. The Tigers entered the weekend as a projected No. 4 seed, according to CBS expert Jerry Palm. But improving upon that projection this weekend will be a challenge considering the Tigers have lost 17 straight at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have won seven in a row since losing at Auburn and should be plenty motivated for the rematch. The Wildcats were out rebounded 40-25 in the first meeting, and Auburn shot a whopping 44 free throws compared to just 24 for Kentucky. Junior forward Nick Richards entered the first game with nine straight double-digit scoring outings but scored just seven while guards Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey combined for 45 points. The backcourt duo continues to shoulder a heavy scoring load but will need more help on the interior this time if Kentucky wants a different result.

Who wins and covers in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores, player stats, best bets and more, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times and has returned $2,770 on its top-rated spread picks the last three years.

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Kentucky -5.5

All four of Auburn's losses have come on the road in the SEC, and all of them were double-digit defeats. Now Bruce Pearl's squad heads to Rupp Arena with the Wildcats playing for a championship and motivated by an earlier loss to the Tigers. That's not a recipe for success. Pick: KENTUCKY- 5.5