Kentucky vs. Auburn score: Tigers shock Wildcats in OT to earn first trip to Final Four in school history
With big man Chuma Okeke sidelined, Auburn upset the Wildcats in the Elite Eight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Another game, another thrilling finish in the Elite Eight.
After two Saturday night gems that saw Virginia and Texas Tech advance to the Final Four in close shaves, Sunday afternoon picked up right where the late night festivities ended on Sunday. No. 5 seed Auburn became the third program to punch its ticket to the 2019 Final Four, joining UVA and Texas Tech, after defeating No. 2 seed Kentucky 77-71 in a thrilling overtime win.
It is the first ever Final Four appearance for Auburn, a program that's busting down doors under charismatic coach Bruce Pearl, and for Pearl himself. Pearl, in his fifth season at the helm of the Tigers program, will be the third and final first-time coach to be among college basketball's final grouping this season along with Virginia coach Tony Bennett and Texas Tech coach Chris Beard. Duke and Michigan State play Sunday, and coaches from both programs have both made appearances in the Final Four.
Auburn was led by Jared Harper's 26 points and Bryce Brown's 24. Kentucky star PJ Washington, who began the NCAA Tournament on the bench due to injury, scored 28.
