The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) and the Brown Bears (7-4) are slated to square off in a non-conference college basketball battle on New Year's Eve. The Bears had their six-game win streak come to an end in their last contest. On Dec. 22, No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks blew out Brown 87-53. Likewise, Kentucky had its three-game win streak put to an end. On Dec, 21, Kentucky lost to Ohio State 85-65.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena is at 2 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 23.5-point favorites in the latest Brown vs. Kentucky odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Brown picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2024-25 season on a 183-130 betting roll (+2520) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Kentucky vs. Brown and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Brown vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Brown spread: Wildcats -23.5

Kentucky vs. Brown over/under: 155.5 points

Kentucky vs. Brown money line: Wildcats -7692, Bears +2067

Why Kentucky can cover

Junior guard Otega Oweh is a creative ball handler and shot creator. Oweh leads the team in points (16.2) with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The New Jersey native has finished with at least 15 points in three straight games. In the loss to Ohio State, Oweh had 21 points, two rebounds and one steal.

Senior guard Lamont Butler is a smooth shooter and floor spacer on the perimeter. The California native logs 14 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's made 43.3% of his 3-point attempts. Butler has finished with at least 15 points in four games this season. On Dec. 14 against Louisville, Butler had 33 points, six assists and went 6-of-6 from downtown.

Why Brown can cover

Senior guard Kino Lilly Jr. provides the team with a three-level scorer and solid playmaker. The Maryland native leads the team in scoring (20) with 3.6 assists and made 41.7% of his 3-point attempts. He's racked up 20-plus points in seven games this season. On Dec. 10 against Rhode Island, Lilly Jr. tallied 23 points and 10 assists.

Senior guard Aaron Cooley logs 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. On Dec. 6 against Bryant, Cooley had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The Massachusetts native has also recorded three double-doubles this season.

How to make Brown vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 156 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Brown vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of simulations?