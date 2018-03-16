Kentucky vs. Buffalo odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from model on 11-1 roll

13-seed Buffalo pulled off a shocking first-round upset of Arizona. Now the Bulls go for two in a row when they take on 5-seed Kentucky at 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Wildcats (25-10) opened as six-point favorites over Buffalo (27-8) in this second-round NCAA Tournament game. The over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 158.



Before you make a pick on this matchup that determines who heads to the Sweet 16, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced simulations have to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the NCAA Tournament 2018 on a blistering 11-1 run on its top-rated college basketball picks.



That wasn't a fluke, either. Their model crushed college basketball last season, producing a 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks and returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them. Anybody who has followed it is up huge.



The computer has now simulated Buffalo vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and locked in against-the-spread and over-under picks.



We can tell you the model is calling for the total to go over 158, hitting in 53 percent of simulations. The model also has a strong pick against the spread, saying you can back one side over half the time. And you can only see that over at SportsLine.



The model has taken into account Kentucky's strong recent performances. The Wildcats, who have won eight of their last nine games, seem to have turned things around just in time for tournament play.



They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Wildcats, who have scored at least 77 points in seven of their last nine games, are averaging 76.8 this season.



Kevin Knox has been the catalyst for the Wildcats. The freshman forward, who is averaging 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds, is coming off a dominating 25-point performance against Davidson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.



But just because Kentucky's offense has been explosive thus far this season doesn't mean it can cover a six-point spread.



Buffalo absolutely dominated Arizona, a team many experts were extremely high on. Plus, the Bulls, who have won nine of their last 10 games overall, are a perfect 5-0 against the spread in their last five contests.



So what side should you back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Kentucky-Buffalo you can bank on over half the time, all from the computer model that entered the tournament on an 11-1 run on its top-rated college basketball picks.