Kentucky vs. Davidson: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
March Madness is upon us! Here's how to watch the NCAA Tournament matchup between a pair of Wildcats
Kentucky ended the season on a high note by winning the SEC tournament. Their reward? A matchup with No. 12 Davidson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. Here's how to watch this South Region battle.
So what side of Kentucky-Davidson do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model on a red-hot 11-1 run.
[Preview: Davidson has three chances vs. Kentucky]
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 5 Kentucky
The Wildcats endured a four-game losing streak in February but recovered nicely to win the SEC Tournament. No, they're not as talented as usual. And a late-season injury to Jarred Vanderbilt doesn't help. But this is still a scary matchup for just about anybody -- and a roster capable of taking John Calipari to the sixth Final Four of his coaching career.
About No. 12 Davidson
Stephen Curry's alma mater is back in the NCAAs for the fourth time since Curry left the school in 2009. The Wildcats are in, thanks to the auto bid out of the Atlantic 10 and an upset of URI in the title game. This team is loaded with shooters.
Viewing Information
- Location: Boise, Idaho
- Date: Thursday, March 15
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- App: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Live updates from Day One of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
-
Obama congratulates Loyola-Chicago
Obama went with a homer pick in his March Madness bracket that worked out
-
Wichita State vs. Marshall odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Marshall vs. Wichita State game 10,000 time...
-
Tom Crean finalizing deal with Georgia
Thad Matta turned Georgia down, but another former Big Ten Coach of the Year is taking the...
-
Chris Holtmann calls out media after win
South Dakota State was a popular pick to upset Ohio State in the first round
-
March Madness results, tip times
March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
-
Ohio State vs. Gonzaga 2nd round preview
The Buckeyes and Bulldogs both thwarted upset bids in the first round on Thursday