Kentucky vs. Davidson odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from model on 11-1 run

The Kentucky Wildcats have big goals this March Madness, and it begins with Thursday's first-round matchup against the Davidson Wildcats, tipping off from Taco Bell Arena at 7:10 p.m. ET. Kentucky is favored by 5.5 points, down half-a-point from the open. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 143.5.



Before you make any kind of pick on a game with so much on the line, you need to hear what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the 2018 NCAA Tournament on a blistering 11-1 run on its top-rated college basketball picks. It's also called nine of the 12 double-digit seed upsets in the first round the last two years. Anybody who has followed it is up huge.



Now, it has simulated Thursday's first round matchup between Kentucky and Davidson 10,000 times and its picks and projections are in.



We can tell you the model is calling for the total to remain under 143.5, hitting in 57 percent of simulations. The model also has a strong pick against the spread, saying you can back one side well over 60 percent of the time. And you can only see that over at SportsLine.



The model has taken into account Kentucky's strong recent performances. The Wildcats, who have won seven of their last eight games, seem to have turned things around just in time for tournament play.



They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. Big Blue, which has scored 77 or more points in six of its last eight games, are averaging 76.7 this season.



Kentucky's Kevin Knox has been the catalyst for the Wildcats' offense this season. The freshman forward, who is averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, will be looking to make a statement against a stingy Davidson defense.



But just because Kentucky's offense has been explosive thus far this season doesn't mean it can cover a 5.5-point spread.



Twelfth-seeded Davidson is a perfect 4-0 against the spread in its last four games. History also favors the underdog in the 5 vs. 12 first-round matchup. Since 2009, 12-seeds have gone 23-12 against the spread in the first round.



So which side of Kentucky vs. Davidson in the NCAA Tournament should you back on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kentucky-Davidson spread cashes well over 60 percent of the time, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated college basketball selections.