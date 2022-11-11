The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to build on their blowout win over Howard when they face the Duquesne Dukes on Friday night. Kentucky opened up a 23-point lead over Howard at halftime and wound up covering the 25-point spread in the 95-63 final. Meanwhile, Duquesne blew out Montana in a 91-63 win on Tuesday in its opener.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 19 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Duquesne odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 147.



Here are several college basketball odds for Kentucky vs. Duquesne:

Kentucky vs. Duquesne spread: Kentucky -19

Kentucky vs. Duquesne over/under: 147 points

Kentucky vs. Duquesne money line: Kentucky -4000, Duquesne +1400

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is expected to be without All-American Oscar Tshiebwe again on Friday night, but the Wildcats did not seem to miss him in their opening win against Howard. Tshiebwe, who averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds last year, is the reigning Naismith Award and Associated Press Player of the Year. Senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler also missed the game against Howard due to a right leg injury, but he is expected to play on Friday.

Wheeler averaged 10.1 points and a team-high 6.9 assists per game in 2021-22. Kentucky still won and covered the big spread without Tshiebwe and Wheeler, as Antonio Reeves scored 22 points and CJ Fredrick added 20 points. Freshman point guard Cason Wallace had 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, finishing just shy of Kentucky's first triple-double since 2016.

Why Duquesne can cover

The betting market was way off on Duquesne in its first game of the season, as the Dukes were only 3.5-point favorites in their 91-63 win over Montana on Tuesday. They held Montana to just 19 first-half points on Tuesday, and Dae Dae Grant scored 25 points on 8 of 8 shooting. He knocked down all six of his 3-point tries, while Matus Hronsky added 13 points.

Joe Reece contributed 12 points and five rebounds, and Quincy McGriff had 10 points in what was a balanced effort from Duquesne. Kentucky is likely going to be without its best player and is working in many new players on the roster, so the Wildcats are a tough team to back as huge favorites.

