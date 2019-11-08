Kentucky vs. E. Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Kentucky (home) vs. E. Kentucky (away)
Last Season Records: Kentucky 27-6; E. Kentucky 13-18
What to Know
Kentucky will look to defend their home court on Friday against Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky finished 27-6 last season and will be coming in after their first-season game against Michigan State at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Eastern Kentucky finished 13-18 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against Chattanooga at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McBrayer Arena.
A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats were 19th best (top 5%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.70%. The Colonels displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 11th in the league in points per game, closing the season with 82.6 on average (top 3%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 09, 2015 - Kentucky 88 vs. E. Kentucky 67
-
