Kentucky vs. E. Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 2 Kentucky (home) vs. E. Kentucky (away)

Last Season Records: Kentucky 27-6; E. Kentucky 13-18

What to Know

Kentucky will look to defend their home court on Friday against Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky finished 27-6 last season and will be coming in after their first-season game against Michigan State at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Eastern Kentucky finished 13-18 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against Chattanooga at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McBrayer Arena.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats were 19th best (top 5%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.70%. The Colonels displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 11th in the league in points per game, closing the season with 82.6 on average (top 3%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.