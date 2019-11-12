Kentucky vs. Evansville: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kentucky vs. Evansville basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky (home) vs. Evansville (away)
Current Records: Kentucky 2-0; Evansville 1-0
Last Season Records: Kentucky 27-6; Evansville 11-21
What to Know
Kentucky's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Evansville Aces at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Kentucky and Evansville will really light up the scoreboard.
Everything came up roses for Kentucky against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels last Friday as the squad secured a 91-49 victory. Six players on the Wildcats scored in the double digits: F Nick Richards(21), G Immanuel Quickley (16), F Nate Sestina (12), G Ashton Hagans (11), F Keion Brooks Jr. (11), and F Kahlil Whitney (11). Richards didn't help his team much against the Michigan State Spartans, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Evansville gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ball State Cardinals, sneaking past 79-75. Having forecasted a close win for Evansville, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
This next contest looks promising for the Wildcats, who are favored by a full 25 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 2-0 and the Aces to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wildcats and the Aces clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 25-point favorite against the Aces.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
