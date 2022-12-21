Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ No. 13 Kentucky

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-7; Kentucky 7-3

What to Know

The #13 Kentucky Wildcats will be home for the holidays to greet the Florida A&M Rattlers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

UK came up short against the UCLA Bruins this past Saturday, falling 63-53. Guard Cason Wallace had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the Louisville Cardinals. Guard Jordan Tillmon (17 points) was the top scorer for the Rattlers.

The losses put the Wildcats at 7-3 and Florida A&M at 2-7. UK doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 2-0 after losses this year -- so Florida A&M (2-4 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.