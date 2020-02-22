Kentucky vs. Florida odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions by computer on 54-30 run

It's a battle between two of the SEC's most talented teams when the 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats host the Florida Gators on Saturday. The Wildcats (21-5) have won four in a row, edging past LSU 79-76 on Tuesday, and lead the conference by two games. Florida (17-9) has won five of its past six after defeating Arkansas 73-59 on Tuesday but still has a little work to do to make the 2020 NCAA Tournament field after being ranked at No. 6 in the preseason poll. The game has become one of the conference's top rivalries, and a Florida win would go a long way toward a return trip to the tournament.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 137. Before considering any Kentucky vs. Florida picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Florida. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Florida vs. Kentucky:

Florida vs. Kentucky spread: Wildcats -4.5

Florida vs. Kentucky over-under: 137

Florida vs. Kentucky money line: Wildcats -207, Gators +186

KY: G Immanuel Quickley is averaging 18.7 points over the past eight games.

FLA: G Noah Locke is hitting 50.7 percent of his 3-pointers on the road.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is 9-6 against the spread with equal rest, and Quickley is in the conversation for SEC Player of the Year. The sophomore is the top scorer, averaging 15.2 points and making 39.1 percent of his 3-pointers. He might need to step up further if point guard Ashton Hagans (thigh) is unable to play. The sophomore, who leads the conference in assists at 6.6 per game and chips in 12 points, injured his thigh against LSU.

The Wildcats, who are 7-6 against the spread in SEC games this season, and junior Nick Richards is fourth in the nation in shooting percentage at 69.5. The 6-foot-11 junior has an ankle injury but is expected to play. He is a force on both ends, averaging 14.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Freshman Tyrese Maxey scores 13.9 per game and can hit from outside, while forwards EJ Montgomery and Nate Sestina combine for 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Why Florida can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Florida spread. Florida is 7-6 against the spread in SEC games, and 6-foot-10 forward Kerry Blackshear should be a tough matchup for Richards. The 6-foot-10 transfer was sought by many SEC teams, including Kentucky, and he has been a strong addition, averaging 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Fellow forward Keyontae Johnson is the Gators' top scorer at 13.7 and pulls down seven boards. Freshman Scottie Lewis averages team highs in blocks (1.3) and steals (1.2). Point guard Andrew Nembhard makes the offense click for UF, which is 6-5 against the spread with equal rest. The sophomore is second in the conference with 5.5 assists per game and also scores 11.9 points and gets 1.1 of the team's 5.9 steals.

How to make Kentucky vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the simulation showing a big game from Sestina and Florida to get a lot of help off the bench. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kentucky vs. Florida spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model on a 54-30 run on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.