Kentucky vs. Florida odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from advanced model

The Florida Gators will look to secure at least a tie for second place in the Southeastern Conference standings when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators (19-11), who are tied for second with Auburn and LSU at 11-6, are 11-3 at home, while the Wildcats (24-6), who have already clinched the regular-season conference championship, are 7-2 on the road.

Tip-off from the O'Connell Center is set for 1 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 103-40, including a 36-26 edge in Gainesville. The Gators are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Florida odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 136.5.

Kentucky vs. Florida spread: Florida -2.5

Kentucky vs. Florida over-under: 136.5 points

Kentucky vs. Florida money line: Kentucky +120, Florida -147

UK: Is third in the nation in free throw percentage at 79.6

UF: Is 74th nationally in field goal percentage at 45.6

Why Florida can cover

The Gators are battle tested and will be playing their third top-six opponent over the last eight home games, having lost to then top-ranked Baylor before beating No. 4 Auburn. Florida has the SEC's best 3-point percentage (.372) and field goal percentage (.467) during conference play, and sophomore guard Noah Locke's conference 3-point percentage (.490) also leads the league. Florida has been red hot, winning five of its last seven games.

Sophomore forward Keyontae Johnson leads the Gators in scoring at 14.1 points per game, and is also averaging 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He has scored in double figures in 12 of the past 13 games and has recorded eight double-doubles, including an 18-point, 11-rebound effort against Georgia on Wednesday. He narrowly missed a double-double in the first meeting against Kentucky with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Why Kentucky can cover

Even so, the Gators aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Florida spread. That's because the Wildcats are one of the more prolific teams in the country, averaging 74.5 points per game with a scoring margin of plus-8.5, which is 36th-best in the nation. Kentucky, which was beaten 81-73 by Tennessee on Tuesday, has won eight of its last nine games and has clinched its 30th straight winning season. The Wildcats have won 20 or more games in 29 of the past 30 years and have made the NCAA Tournament in 26 of the past 28 years, winning national championships in 1996, 1998 and 2012.

Offensively, the Wildcats are led by sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley, who averages 16.2 points per game. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Over the last five games, he has bested his average four times and is averaging 22 points and 5.2 rebounds during that stretch. In a 73-66 win over Auburn last Saturday, Quickley recorded his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

