An SEC battle is on tap between the Florida Gators and the Kentucky Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Kentucky is 8-13 overall and 4-5 at home, while Florida is 12-6 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Wildcats have won each of their last five head-to-head matchups with the Gators and covered the spread in four of those contests. However, Kentucky is just 8-13 against the spread this season, while Florida is 9-9 against the number.

The Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is 141. Before entering any Florida vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Latest Odds: Kentucky Wildcats -2 Bet Now

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kentucky vs. Florida:

Kentucky vs. Florida spread: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky vs. Florida over-under: 141 points

Kentucky vs. Florida money line: Kentucky -145, Florida +120

What you need to know about Kentucky

Kentucky turned in a dominant performance against the Tennessee Volunteers last Saturday. UK wrapped it up with a 70-55 win on the road. The Wildcats had double-digit scoring from four players: forward Isaiah Jackson (16), guard Davion Mintz (15), forward Keion Brooks Jr. (10), and forward Olivier Sarr (10).

The Wildcats have now won three games in a row as they look to build towards an SEC Tournament that they'll likely need to win in order to make the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Kentucky is shooting 40.6 percent from the three-point line during that span and will need to continue lighting it up from deep to continue this run.

What you need to know about Florida

Meanwhile, Florida didn't have too much trouble with the Auburn Tigers on the road last Tuesday, as the Gators won 74-57. The Gators can attribute much of their success to guard Tre Mann, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Mann is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season and will need to step it up after scoring just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting during a 76-58 loss to Kentucky on Jan. 9. The Gators allowed Kentucky to shoot 55.8 percent from the floor in that defeat and will have to limit Kentucky's perimeter scoring to avenge that loss.

How to make Kentucky vs. Florida picks

The model has simulated Kentucky vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Florida vs. Kentucky spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.