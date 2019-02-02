Kentucky vs. Florida odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

Florida will look to slow down red-hot Kentucky in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday in Gainesville. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET. The seventh-ranked Wildcats (17-3, 6-1) have won seven in a row and are keeping the pressure on conference co-leaders LSU and top-ranked Tennessee, who are both 7-0 in the league. Florida (12-8, 4-3), meanwhile, is 7-3 at home and has lost its three conference games by a combined 16 points, including an 11-point defeat against the Volunteers. The Wildcats are favored by three points in the latest Kentucky vs. Florida odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 129.5.

The model has taken into account the Wildcats' strong play of late, which includes an eight-point win over then ninth-ranked Kansas last Saturday and Tuesday's 87-52 rout of Vanderbilt, which saw P.J. Washington go off with a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Kentucky also will look to take advantage of its many strengths, including a decisive edge in rebounding. The Wildcats average 38.4 boards per game, which is 49th-best in the country compared to Florida's 34.3 average, which is 251st overall. The Wildcats are also sharp-shooters, ranked 27th in field goal percentage (48.4), while Florida falls flat at 276th (42.4).

But just because the Wildcats have been on a roll does not guarantee they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Florida spread on Saturday.

Florida has beaten the Wildcats the past two meetings and in three of the past four. In the past eight meetings, the Gators are 7-1 ATS. Florida is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament and a win over Kentucky would greatly enhance its chances of making the field for the third year in a row and 17th time in the past 21 years.

Florida has won three of four and is coming off a 90-86 overtime win over Mississippi. The Gators will be leaning on leading scorer KeVaughn Allen (13.2 ppg), who had 31 points in a win over Texas A&M and 21 in a victory over Mississippi, and Noah Locke (11.7 ppg), who had 27 against A&M and 22 against the Rebels.

